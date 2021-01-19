Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Gwyneth Paltrow and her vagina candle are both iconic.

After ditching Hollywood to launch controversial lifestyle brand GOOP, Gwyneth has become more controversial than ever.

Could be be her Netflix show where she underwent a spiritual exorcism, or her confession that she’d “rather smoke crack” than “eat cheese from a tin”? Who knows, but either way we can’t get enough.

Gwyneth hit headlines again on Monday after news broke that one of her vagina candles had reportedly exploded in a British woman’s home.

Can we just say we’re so glad the headlines end with “home”.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. But what is has done is bring out the absolute best on Twitter.

Here’s a summary of some of the funniest reactions to this utterly bizarre incident.

when you’re getting ready for bed but forget about your gwyneth paltrow vagina candle: pic.twitter.com/Xlx1k4HvvH — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@LeUgly) January 18, 2021

Lighting up Gwyneth Paltrow’s candle pic.twitter.com/T2hiB6ccxi — Jo Frost’s Naughty Step (@supernannyreact) January 19, 2021

"This is only the beginning" Gwyneth Paltrow confirms she will detonate a vagina candle every hour until her demands are met pic.twitter.com/q6QryS1A35 — Andrew Galvin (@MaxHomo) January 19, 2021

If you've ever used an exploding candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina then don't worry about what's in the vaccine https://t.co/gntWwhmIHo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2021

FBI have detained 5 men, traveling in a van from Virginia to Washington DC. The van was flying the Confederate flag and the men were armed with hundreds of Gwyneth Paltrow Exploding Vagina candles. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) January 18, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, a lucky UK woman has become the first of FIVE to find an exploding vagina candle and win a tour of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Factory… pic.twitter.com/tk5E2k0KvJ — RandomWillRoe (@RandomWillRoe) January 18, 2021

What happened to Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle?

Jody Thompson, 50, was left terrified when seconds after lighting the candle it “emitted huge flames”.

She told The Sun : “I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.

“We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door. It could have burned the place down.

However, even Jody couldn’t avoid seeing the funny side to the dangerous mishap.

“It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

Gwyneth is a controversial figure in Hollywood (Credit: Netflix)

Gwyneth Paltrow and her saucy candle

Before you ask, yes it’s true. Gwyneth made her staff smell her actual vagina while making the candle.

The candle/Gwyneth’s vagina apparently smells like geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose and ambrette seed.

We’ll never look at geraniums the same way again.

Launching the candle, Gwyneth declared that it was a “punk rock statement”.

She said: “Women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body.

“So if you just light a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina and put it on the coffee table, it’s kind of a punk rock statement.”

