Gwyneth Paltrow sent shockwaves through the showbiz world earlier this year when she launched a candle that smelt of her vagina.

The “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle was was pretty much an instant sell-out.

Now, a member of Gwyneth’s staff has revealed how they actually got the candle to smell “authentic”.

Gwyneth Paltrow made staff smell her vagina to make her saucy candle (Credit: Splash News)

Yes, Gwyneth made her staff smell her actual vagina while making the candle.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her saucy candle

For those interested, the candle/Gwyneth’s vagina is said to smell like geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose and ambrette seed.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby was among the stars who wanted to buy one!

Shaun Kearney, chief design and merchandising officer at Gwyneth’s lifestyle brand Goop, revealed the design process.

He told Closer: “For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth’s vagina became just another day at the office.

“She’s the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products.”

Launching the candle, Gwyneth declared that it was a “punk rock statement”.

She said: “Women have been taught to have a certain amount of shame about their body.

“So if you just light a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina and put it on the coffee table, it’s kind of a punk rock statement.”

Sex toys in the Goop office

The Goop office certainly sounds like a one-off place to work – to say the least.

Shaun added that staff can sometimes be found trying out sex toys in the office.

The candle costs £71, while there’s also one that smells like her orgasm (Credit: Goop)

“You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend,” he revealed.

New orgasm candle

Hot on the heels of her vagina candle, Gwyneth has a newer saucy launch on her site.

The This Smells Like My Orgasm candle is currently on sale for a whopping £71 if you want your home to smell of Gwyneth’s sex life.

The blurb reads: “A fitting follow-up to that candle – you know the one – this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

For those who fancy a whiff of the original, you can still buy that online at Goop, too!

