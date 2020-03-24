Greta Thunberg issues warning after contracting coronavirus

Teen activist Greta Thunberg has revealed that she has been self-isolating at home with her dad after believing she would have come into contact with the virus.

After making the decision to quarantine themselves following a recent train tour around Europe, Greta and her dad, actor Svante Thunberg, experienced symptoms.

The pair had been travelling before all the lockdowns happened.

The 17-year-old said revealed in a video published by the New Scientist: "For the last two weeks I have been isolated and then I got the virus.

Greta Thunberg and her father had been on a tour of Europe (Credit: DPA/Cover Images)

"I came home from central Europe and then I isolated myself from the beginning, because I thought I might as well as I've been on trains and so I don't want to put anyone else at risk.

"But then I started feeling some symptoms after a few days. But the important thing is that I didn't basically feel that ill.

"At the same time my father was feeling much more intense symptoms."

They won't be able to confirm officially if they have had the virus as people in Sweden aren't being tested unless they are in hospital.

Greta described what it felt like, saying: "It could be that I was feeling unusually tired, I was coughing a bit.

Greta Thunberg and her father Svante (far right) suffered coronavirus symptoms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"That is because I'm not in a risk group, I didn't get it very seriously. That also is very dangerous because you don't know you have it.

Mild symptoms of coronavirus

"If it wouldn't have been for my father getting it at the same time and more intense than me, I might not even have noticed that I was sick.

"Many people don't feel symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms, but it can be contagious.

"That is something I want to communicate, that many people don't feel symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms, but it can still be contagious. So you have to really practice social distancing whether you feel ill or not."

