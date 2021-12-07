Gregg Wallace delights fans with rare photo of ‘beautiful’ daughter Libby

Gregg Wallace has delighted his fans after sharing a rare photo of himself and his “beautiful” daughter, Libby.

The 57-year-old food expert posted the photo of himself and Libby enjoying a drink on his Instagram last night.

What did Gregg Wallace post on his Instagram?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gregg Wallace (@greggawallace)

The MasterChef star took to Instagram last night to give his 144,000 followers a rare glimpse at his daughter Libby. Gregg had Libby and her brother Tom with his second wife, Denise. The couple were married between 1999 and 2004.

Gregg has had two marriages since. He is now married to Anne-Marie Sterpini. They had their first son, Sid, in 2019.

In the photo, Gregg and Libby are sitting at a table holding drinks up to the camera, grinning. There is a small cake with a birthday candle in it in between them.

In the caption of the photo, Gregg revealed that they were having a drink to celebrate Libby’s 25th birthday.

“Birthday drinks at the Dorchester,” the star wrote. Libby then posted the photo on her own Instagram story with the caption: “As you can see, I was sober…”.

What did his followers say about the photo?

Gregg Wallace had Libby with his second wife, Denise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gregg’s fans were loving the photo of the food expert and his daughter and were keen to let him know that.

“Beautiful picture,” one fan commented on Gregg Wallace’s photo. “Happy birthday.”

“Enjoy!! Happy Birthday to your gorgeous daughter,” another follower said.

“Happy birthday Libby, beautiful young lady,” another of Gregg Wallace’s fans said.

A fourth follower wrote: “Happy birthday to beautiful Libby!!!”

What else has Gregg Wallace been up to?

Gregg recently revealed that he starts drinking at 6.30 am on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

Gregg Wallace’s drinks with Libby come after he revealed that he starts drinking on Christmas Day at 6.30 am!

“We have our first drink when opening presents at about 6.30 am,” he said in an interview with Radio Times. However, despite being famous for being a professional foodie, Gregg admitted to not helping out with the food at Christmas.

“I do drinks while Anne and her mum do the food. I don’t even suggest helping out,” he said.

The star then went on to tell the publication that Christmas is massive in his house. He revealed that he had SEVEN Christmas trees in his home last year.

Gregg Wallace showed off this year’s Christmas tree collection on his Instagram today (Tuesday, December 7). The star went not one up, but two up from last year, and now has NINE Christmas trees at home!

