Greg Rutherford has given fans their first proper glimpse at this baby daughter.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news of her birth with his followers.

At the time, he shared a picture of her feet with a little hospital band around her ankle.

Greg Rutherford unveiled his baby daughter on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Greg Rutherford reveals his new baby daughter’s name

After fans begged to get a proper snap of his newborn, Greg has now taken Instagram to share some more adorable snaps.

But first, he revealed his daughter’s name.

The star and his wife have named their little one Daphne.

Greg shared three photos of her in the reveal, including one where she’s staring right into the camera.

The star captioned the heart-warming pictures: “Welcome to the world my darling Daphne. Thank you so much for your wonderful messages.

“We’re so happy she’s here and stealing our hearts,” he added.

Fans were quick to reply and share their congratulations with the star.

“What a gorgeous baby for a gorgeous family xxx” wrote one fan.

A second tweeted: “Congratulations! Such a beautiful name guys!”

On April 2, Greg’s partner, Susie, took to her own social media to share the good news.

She wrote a alongside a short video: “We’ve been settling in with the new arrival at home for a few days now and couldn’t be happier.

“Baby spam will no doubt be imminent but in the meantime here’s some freshly born tootsies.”

Pals celebrate Greg Rutherford’s baby news

Celebrity pals of the pair were quick to share their joy at the news.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse said: “Big big CONGRATULATIONS, so happy for you and your family!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher added: “So happy for you Xxx!”

Greg met Susie, a former features editor of Look magazine, back in 2012.

The couple already have two sons, four-year-old Milo and and Rex, one, and now their daughter, Daphne.

