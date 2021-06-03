The government’s green travel list has had an update today (June 3) – and it isn’t good news for those looking to jet off on a summer holiday.

The changes to the list of quarantine-free countries will come into effect at 4am on June 8.

And they’re even tighter than they were before.

So will you be heading off on holiday after hearing the green list update, or instead opting for a staycation?

Green list update: Which countries are on the green list now?

Earlier today, it was revealed that no new countries have been placed on the green list by the government.

As such, Brits can only travel freely to those previously listed by the government.

All with the exception of Portugal – the most accessible holiday destination that was on the list for Brits.

It’s moving from the green list to amber.

A statement revealed: “Portugal will move from green to amber list 4am, 8 June.

“Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago will move from amber to red list.”

So what does green, amber and red actually mean?

Arrivals from green list countries need to take a pre-departure COVID test as well as a PCR test on day two of their arrival back in the UK.

They will not need to quarantine on return – unless their test result is positive.

Those arriving from amber countries will need to quarantine for 10 days at a place of their choosing.

They’ll also need to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on day two and day eight.

If you’re arriving from a red list country, you have to stay at a managed quarantine hotel for 10 days.

We have got to follow the data and of course, I understand why people want to travel but we’ve got to make sure we keep this country safe.

Pre-departure testing and PCR tests are done on days two and eight.

And you can only enter the UK from red lit countries if you’re a British or Irish national or have residency rights.

‘We’ve got to keep this country safe’

Ahead of the announcement, health secretary Matt Hancock said the government had a duty to “keep this country safe”.

He said: “We have got to follow the data and of course, I understand why people want to travel but we’ve got to make sure we keep this country safe, especially because the vaccine programme is going so well.

“We have seen hospitalisations and deaths come right down and we have to got to protect the progress we have made here at home, whilst allowing for travel where it is safe.

“You have got to follow the data.”

