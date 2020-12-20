Take That movie Greatest Days will start shooting next year, star Gary Barlow has revealed.

The singer, 49, opened up about the project, which will be an early Christmas present to fans.

Not only did he confirm the film, but he says it will start shooting next summer.

Gary let fans know the good news about Take That film Greatest Day (Credit: BBC)

What did Gary Barlow say about the Take That movie?

Appearing on The One Show on Friday (December 18) to perform his new single, Incredible Christmas, he also opened up about plans for the long-rumoured film.

He told hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating: “So basically, we had a musical a few years ago called The Band and it toured all around the country, it was a beautiful story about five fans and in their life was this band.

“And so, this film company’s picked it up and it really is it’s gonna be a proper film this. We’re very excited about it.

We’re determined to get a cameo in this movie.

“It’s going to shoot next summer, it’s now been retitled Greatest Days, see what they did there? And it’s gonna be released in [2022].”

The lads want to be in the movie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gary also revealed that he and bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald have been lobbying producers to bag a role.

“We’ve been sending the writer flowers, presents, chocolates because we’re determined to get a cameo in this movie,” he joked.

Viewers didn’t react well to Gary’s Night At The Museum (Credit: ITV)

What else has Gary been up to?

Earlier this month, Gary hosted a musical spectacular on ITV from London’s Natural History Museum.

Joining Gary were the likes of Ronan Keating, Jack Whitehall, Rick Astley and Alesha Dixon.

However, the musical event didn’t go down well with some viewers.

“Oh my god, this is so bloody cringe #garybarlow #nightatthemuseum,” one viewer fumed on Twitter.

Another said: “Just watched five minutes of @GaryBarlow #GaryBarlowNightAtTheMuseum #garybarlow switched off… what crap @ITV @itvhub @itvpresscentre @ITV.”

