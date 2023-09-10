All the celebs running the Great North Run today – including two Emmerdale stars and one BGT winner

A host of famous faces are among the 60,000 runners preparing for the Great North Run in Newcastle today (September 10).

TV stars and comedians will join the entrants taking part in the race, which is actually the biggest half marathon in the world.

As well as celebs and public runners, elite athletes will take part, including four-time Olympic gold medal winner Mo Farah. It will mark his last ever competitive race.

The Great North Run takes runners between Newcastle and South Shields (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale stars at the Great North Run

From the world of TV, actresses Laura Norton and Isabel Hodgins will be making an appearance. The Emmerdale stars, who play Kerry Wyatt and Victoria Barton on the long-running ITV soap, are supporting charity CureUSHER. The pair will raise awareness and money for Usher syndrome, a genetic condition that causes loss of vision and hearing. Newcastle native Laura is a patron of the charity, with both of her children diagnosed with the syndrome.

Also taking on the iconic race is BGT winner Lee Ridley. The comedian – known as Lost Voice Guy – has cerebral palsy, meaning his speech and movement is affected. But four of his friends, who he names as Lee, Ollie, Hannah and Paul, have volunteered to push him in his wheelchair. The gang will race for charity Smile for Life, which helps young people living with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Lee won BGT in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Lee said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in my first Great North Run.

“I watch it every year on the television and the atmosphere looks amazing so I can’t wait to experience it myself. I think it’s something that every Geordie has to do at some point in their life.”

Strictly star running for NHS charity

And Strictly Come Dancing star Sara Davies will also raise money for Country Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust Charity. The Dragons’ Den businesswoman says she ‘believes deeply’ in her chosen organisation.

Sara said: “I believe deeply in the work done by the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust so I’m really looking forward to taking part in a northern institution like the Great North Run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)

“Though I really enjoy running in my spare time, this isn’t just a personal challenge for me, it’s also a great way to raise awareness of the crucial services they provide and to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of their staff for our community.”

Others set to run the 13.2 mile route include BBC radio host OJ Borth, Chris Oliver from SAS Who Dares Wins, footballer Kevin Phillips and ex-boxer Rendall Munroe.

Coverage of the Great North Run will be shown on BBC1 between 10am and 2pm.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia’s family worry as her behaviour causes concern



Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!