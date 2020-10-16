Great British Bake Off 2020 star Dave Friday announces he’s become a dad

Great British Bake Off contestant Dave Friday has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Stacey Val.

The 30-year-old, who is currently competing in the Channel 4 series, announced the happy news with fans on Instagram.

The baker shared a series of photos alongside Stacey and their newborn son Ronnie, telling fans: “The wait is finally over!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Friday (@dave_friday_bakes) on Oct 15, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

In one shot, little Ronnie was even seen holding a whisk.

While another showed the tot and the couple’s beloved dog Yoki.

What did GBBO’s Dave Friday say?

Captioning the post, Dave wrote: “The wait is finally over! We’re thrilled to welcome little Ronnie to the world.

“So excited to start the next chapter of our lives. @britishbakeoff #gbbo #bakeoffbaby #baby #newdad #newborn.”

Great British Bake Off’s Dave Friday has welcomed his first child (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Great British Bake Off viewers horrified as Lottie wears her hair loose

Dave’s fellow GBBO stars rushed to congratulate the new parents.

Host Matt Lucas wrote: “Waaaaaaaaah! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!”

Ex contestant Rahul Mandal said: “Awww!! Isn’t he just adorable! I think he is going to be as handsome as you!!”

Val Stones added: “Congratulations.”

Dave is currently competing in the Channel 4 series (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is GBBO’s Dave?

Dave is an Armoured Guard from Hampshire.

Ahead of entering the GBBO tent, he rarely ventured into the kitchen and relied entirely on his mum’s cooking.

It was only when he flew the nest that he taught himself to cook.

He said: “[I’m] looking forward to showing Paul and Prue my bakes and hearing those famous words: On your marks, get set… BAKE!”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

What happened on GBBO?

After some tough decision making from the judges, they revealed that former favourite Sura would be leaving the competition.

It came as a surprise to many, especially after many viewers claimed in previous weeks that she could go all the way.

Next week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off is Pastry Week.

– GBBO continues on Tuesday (October 13) at 8pm on Channel 4

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.