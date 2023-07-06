Two Become One! Sporty and Baby Spice reunite on stage at the Grand Prix Ball 2023

The Grand Prix Ball took place at London’s Hurlingham Club last night (July 5) and featured an extra-special mini reunion by Spice Girls Mel C and Emma Bunton.

Sporty and Baby reunited on stage, with Emma joining ball headliner Mel to sing one of their old classics.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington also performed, while Denise Van Outen got the party started, DJing till the early hours.

Emma looked gorgeous as she attended the Grand Prix Ball (Credit: Splash News)

Grand Prix Ball hosts Spice Girls reunion

After performing her set, Mel surprised the audience by welcoming a very special guest.

The singer also known as Baby Spice joined her old Sporty pal on stage and, much to the assembled crowd’s delight, the ladies performed the Spice Girls classic 2 Become 1.

Posting on Instagram, Emma shared a clip of the moment she reunited with Mel. She captioned it: “Love my girl!”

Fans were thrilled to see the pair back together. One said: ‘I’d have lost my mind when you and Mel started to sing!” Another added: “Total girl power!” A third added: “Gorgeous my two fav with @melaniecmusic. Happy to see you singing my song together. It’s really made my day.”

Denise Van Outen also attended and DJ’d on the night (Credit: Supplied)

Held in aid of Unicef

Fans of the Spice Girls weren’t the only ones celebrating on the night. The event was held in aid of Unicef and, after a difficult year, more than £200,000 was raised for the charity.

Jonny Dodge, founder of The Grand Prix Ball, said: “The past 12 months has seen many global disasters and emergencies, from the Turkey and Syria earthquakes to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the work of UNICEF is as important as ever.

“We are very excited and honoured to be partnering with such a hardworking global organisation as UNICEF,” he then added.

Read more: ‘Final nail in the coffin’ for Prince Harry’s life in the UK

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.