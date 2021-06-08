Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud ‘finds new love two years after split from wife’

Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud has reportedly found love after splitting from his wife two years ago.

The 62-year-old presenter went public with businesswoman Jenny Jones this week, as the pair were spotted out near to his home.

Kevin previously split from his former wife Suzanna, known as Zani, after 23 years.

Kevin McCloud has ‘found love after his divorce from wife Suzanna’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Grand Designs star Kevin McLoud’s new girlfriend?

According to The Sun, Kevin and Jenny were seen shopping and dining in the West Country.

Meanwhile, an onlooker told the publication: “They looked very comfortable together and seem very much a couple.”

Kevin’s rumoured romance comes years after his split from Suzanna.

During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children together – Milo and Elsie.

Furthermore, Kevin is also a dad to children, Hugo and Grace, from previous relationships.

Kevin joined the Channel 4 reality series in 1999 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Kevin and his wife split?

The designer, who joined the Channel 4 reality series in 1999, split from Suzanna in 2019.

As a result, Kevin reportedly walked out of their family home in Somerset.

It’s believed that Suzanna returned to the property to discover the TV personality had gone and taken all of his possessions.

The pair are yet to publicly discuss their marriage breakdown.

However, Kevin’s representative did issue a statement at the time.

It read: “I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won’t be making any further comment.”

Meanwhile, the Channel 4 star has always remained tight lipped on his personal life.

He previously told the Daily Mail: “I don’t think I’m a celebrity.

“If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is.”

Furthermore, Kevin added: “It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes.”

