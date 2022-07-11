Graham Norton ‘enjoys star-studded wedding party with partner in Ireland’

Graham Norton has married his partner and celebrated with a big bash in Ireland, newspaper reports have claimed.

The Irish Examiner reports that Graham, 59, threw a party in West Cork at Bantry House on Saturday (July 9).

Furthermore, the chat show host’s celebrations reportedly continued on Sunday.

A number of marquees were reportedly set up for a party outside Graham’s holiday home in coastal village Ahakista.

Reports claim Graham Norton ‘has married his partner’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Graham Norton ‘marries partner’

More than 100 guests reportedly attended the celebrations, with singer Lula said to have performed.

Entertainment was also said to have been provided by drag queen Panti Bliss as DJ and Irish dancing group Cairde.

Read more: Graham Norton ‘happy to be alive’ after stabbing which saw his body lose half its blood

However, the Irish Examiner also claims Graham and his partner may have already been married before the big do.

Furthermore, the publication believes Saturday’s event may have been a blessing ceremony.

ED! has approached a representative for Graham Norton for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bantry House and Garden (@bantryhouse)

Who was rumoured to be on the party guest list?

Other local reports suggest a high-profile wedding was rumoured in the area.

Furthermore, speculation about who might attend saw A-list stars tipped to be on the guest list.

A local resident was quoted as telling news outlet Cork Beo: “We knew Bantry House was closed for a private event. It was pretty common knowledge that it was a party for Graham and that is was to do with his marriage.

Local residents heard rumours about Lady Gaga and Elton John appearing (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“We were hearing all sorts of names – Lady Gaga, Elton John was supposed to be singing. We’ve not seen any of them but there’s been a big buzz around Bantry.

There’s been a big buzz around Bantry.

“We could all hear the music from Bantry House on Saturday night – they certainly got the weather for it!”

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

The Graham Norton Show presenter was born in Dublin but grew up in Cork. He lives in London but still maintains links to the area.

BBC star Graham has also previously recorded his UK radio show for Virgin Radio from his Irish base.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.