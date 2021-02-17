The government’s lockdown roadmap has been “revealed” and it’s said that pubs could start to reopen their doors in “early May”.

The news will doubtless come as music to the ears of both Brits desperate for a pint and those in the hospitality industry yearning to hear the sound of tills ringing once more.

Boris Johnson is set to announce the lockdown easing measures in a Downing Street press conference on Monday (February 22).

Boris Johnson will be unveiling his lockdown roadmap next week

What do we know about the lockdown roadmap?

As we already know, schools are scheduled to reopen on March 8.

After that, it’s thought the country will start opening up again in “four-week intervals”.

This means Brits could enjoy a “limited” Easter weekend, but it could take until July until things return to being “broadly normal”.

Ministers will not make a final decision on the roadmap timetable until this weekend after they have reviewed the latest data on the spread of the virus.

What is Boris Johnson expected to announce?

After schools reopen on March 8, the next thing to open up will reportedly be non-essential shops.

This is expected to take place at the end of March or at the start of April.

Also in early April, sports such as golf and tennis are expected to resume.

At the same time, holiday lets and larger hotels should be able to reopen.

What'll be said about pubs and restaurants?

What’ll be said about pubs and restaurants?

All being well, pubs and restaurants will be next on Boris’s list to reopen.

In early May, it’s expected that pubs, bars and restaurants will once again be able to welcome customers.

However, it will come with restrictions.

A maximum of two households will be able to sit together indoors, and the rule of six will apply outside.

I must admit I’m wondering what the point of getting people vaccinated so quickly is if we are still going to have restrictions for a long time.

Come early June, should the rate of infection remain low, rules for pubs and restaurants could be relaxed, with the rule of six extended indoors.

Come July, Brits could start to head off on their summer holidays.

Hospitality and domestic holiday industries are expected to be able to operate as normal, but still with social distancing measures in place.

New Government slogan

The stay at home message is set to be relaxed by the government and replaced with a new one.

“Are you ready? Get testing. Go,” will reportedly be the new coronavirus buzzwords that will be unveiled ahead of schools reopening early next month.

What have Brits said about the lockdown roadmap?

What have Brits said about the lockdown roadmap?

Although the roadmap out of lockdown is undoubtedly good news, many think the government isn’t doing things quickly enough.

They’re also asking what happened to promises the vaccine rollout would “bring an end to all our misery”.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “These leaked pieces of info for the roadmap out of lockdown are shambolic.

“Government plan to keep us in our current situation until June/July.

“Remember when we were promised the vaccine rollout would bring an end to all our misery?”

“I must admit I’m wondering what the point of getting people vaccinated so quickly is if we are still going to have restrictions for a long time,” another posted.

However, others appeared delighted with the news.

“Three days till first vaccine, five days till roadmap, I can almost smell the beer garden!” one happy Brit posted.

