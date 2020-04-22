Government will tell Brits they must wear face masks in public to stop coronavirus spread

The government is gearing up to tell Brits they must wear face masks when going out in public.

It's thought the public will be instructed to wear masks when at work or on public transport after experts said they could help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Face masks are thought to help stop the spread of the virus in "asymptomatic people", those who have COVID-19 but aren't showing symptoms.

Masks could help stop the spread (Credit: Pexels)

The guidance is set to advise that those who can’t stay more than two metres apart at work and on public transport should wear a cloth face mask, scarf or other non-surgical covering to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Sun reports that SAGE – the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies – met yesterday (April 21) to consider the key evidence.

On the use of facemasks, we are advised by the science and we listen to what the scientists say.

Experts are said to believe the masks won't stop the wearer catching coronavirus.

However, they could stop them spreading it to others.

A source revealed: "No decision is going to be made which would take medical masks away from the NHS. Everybody is very clear on that."

"Advised by the science"

Health secretary Matt Hancock added: "On the use of facemasks, we are advised by the science and we listen to what the scientists say."

He added: "There was a meeting of SAGE. I look forward to hearing from that and then ministers making decisions based on the science."

Brits will be told to wear masks in public (Credit: Unsplash)

However, hospital bosses are worried that an increased demand for face masks will mean more shortages for the NHS.

Make your own face masks

But you can make your own at home, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield demonstrated on This Morning today (April 22).

And you can make them from things you already have at home.

Home Genie Georgina Burnett revealed they can be made using a napkin, tea towel or T-shirt, with no sewing involved.

Taking a square cloth napkin, she folded the top down and the bottom up, before placing a filter in the middle.

It's very important to have two layers of protection in your mask, so place a napkin, serviette or even a coffee filter into the centre of your mask.

Then, fold the top down and bottom up again, before putting rubber bands on each end, a few inches down.

Holly and Phil were shown how to make face masks (Credit: ITV)

The ends of the napkin are then folded into the middle, so they overlap, then you place over your nose and mouth and hook the elastics around your ears.

The American Center for Disease Control has published handy advice on making your own at home.

The masks are simple to make at home (Credit: www.cdc.gov)

Like the This Morning demo, it too uses things you would have at home.

See more here.

