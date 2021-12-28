Government issues new advice to Brits ahead of New Year’s Eve 2021

New Year’s Eve 2021 CAN go ahead but the government has issued new advice to revellers ahead of the big night out.

Gillian Keegan, minster for Care and Mental Health, today (December 28) shared new advice in lieu of a formal lockdown.

Speaking to Sky News, she urged people to be “cautious” and warned that the government is watching the data “very carefully”.

Boris Johnson hasn’t put the country into a lockdown ahead of New Year’s Eve 2021 (Credit: Pexels)

What did Gillian Keegan say about New Year’s Eve 2021?

The MP said: “We’ve always said act cautiously since this new variant came amongst us and is highly infectious.

“Many people will know somebody who has caught this over the Christmas period.”

Then she shared some new advice to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve.

“So do be cautious. Take a lateral flow test before you go out. Go to well-ventilated areas. I’ve been to a couple of outdoor parties actually,” she said.

“People have moved things to outside so just be cautious. But you know, do try to enjoy yourself as well. Cautiously.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid stressed Brits should “remain cautious” and also advised revellers to take a lateral flow and celebrate outside or in a well-ventilated room.

Gillian Keegan shared some new advice ahead of New Year’s Eve 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Could things change in the New Year?

Keegan said the government is watching the data “very carefully”.

And, she said, that while hospitalisation rates may appear high, many patients are infected without realising.

“Many of those people going into hospital are actually going in with COVID. So they actually get tested on the way in, but we do watch very carefully all of the data,” she said.

“And we have had some some good news that it does seem to be a bit milder in terms of severity.

“But we do watch the hospitalisations and we do watch the number of people in hospital all the time.”

New Year’s Eve parties can go ahead – but the government has issued some guidance (Credit: Pexels)

What has Boris Johnson advised?

The Prime Minister has said: “The situation remains finely balanced and I would urge everyone to exercise caution, to keep protecting yourselves and your loved ones, especially the vulnerable.”

He added: “Remember to keep following the guidance. Wear a mask indoors when required to do so, keep fresh air circulating, and take a test before you visit elderly or vulnerable relatives.”

