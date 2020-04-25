Government 'considering easing coronavirus lockdown with family cluster bubbles'

Lockdown restrictions might be eased so 'bubbles' of family members can see each other again during the coronavirus pandemic.

Current 'stay at home' rules stop relatives from entering different households.

But insiders have told the Daily Mail that Government ministers are considering relaxing the guidelines.

The Government is reportedly thinking of easing the lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning viewer breaks down as lockdown prevents visit to husband's grave

According to the paper, officials might start letting people socialise with up to 10 of their closest family and friends.

This would allow 'bubbles' or 'clusters' of groups to form, providing members don't mix with anyone else.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is reportedly considering the 'cluster' idea with the rest of the Government (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The report states: "It would allow close family members to meet for meals, or enable friends to share childcare.

"It could also allow couples who do not live together to see each other."

However, ministers are reportedly still thrashing out how to enforce such an idea.

It would allow close family members to meet for meals, or enable friends to share childcare.

Multiple waves

Brits will soon enter their fifth week of lockdown amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the UK could face multiple lockdowns until a vaccine is found.

On Thursday, Nicola unveiled a blueprint for easing lockdown measures at her daily media briefing.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of 'multiple lockdowns' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The document, outlining the next steps at dealing with the pandemic, hints at what could also be in store for the rest of the UK.

It states: "If, after easing any restrictions, the evidence tells us we are unable to contain the transmission of the virus then we will have to re-impose them, possibly returning to lockdown with little notice.

"While we will do our best to avoid this, it is possible that such a cycle may happen more than once until we reach a point when we have in place an effective vaccine."

Signs of change

Although the country is in lockdown still, some businesses are showing signs of activity again.

Fast food chain Burger King opened 11 of its branches earlier this month for delivery only.

Rival chain McDonald's is now reportedly following, with restaurants apparently aiming to open again in mid-May.

Well, our notifications are going wild tonight – we miss you too. We promise we will update you here as soon as we have confirmed our plans. Stay safe, stay at home and we will see you soon. — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 24, 2020

Read more: Sherrie Hewson reveals she won't see terminally ill brother again due to coronavirus

A Farmers' Journal reporter announced the news, tweeting: "Breaking: the @farmersjournal understands McDonald's will reopen its restaurants in the UK and Ireland in mid-May."

Last night (April 24, 2020), McDonald's UK told fans on Twitter: "Well, our notifications are going wild tonight – we miss you too.

"We promise we will update you here as soon as we have confirmed our plans. Stay safe, stay at home and we will see you soon."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.