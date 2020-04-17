Government announces extension of furlough scheme to prevent thousands from losing their jobs

The UK government has announced an extension of its furlough scheme to prevent thousands of Brits from losing their jobs in the lockdown.

Earlier today (Friday, April 17), Rishi Sunak confirmed he was extending the Job Retention Scheme, launched to protect businesses and household incomes.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced an extension of the UK government's furlough scheme (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘heartbroken’ as grandmother breaks down over being in lockdown

The Chancellor said: "We've taken unprecedented action to support jobs and businesses through this period of uncertainty, including the UK-wide Job Retention Scheme.

The right decision

"With the extension of the coronavirus lockdown measures yesterday, it is the right decision to extend the furlough scheme for a month to the end of June to provide clarity.

The Chancellor announced the extension on Friday afternoon (Credit: UK Parliament / YouTube)

"It is vital for people's livelihoods that the UK economy gets up and running again when it is safe to do so, and I will continue to review the scheme so it is supporting our recovery."

The move is expected to cost taxpayers a further £10bn. This is in addition to the £30bn-£40bn cost of the scheme up to the end of May.

I will continue to review the scheme.

It follows reports the government is extending the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking during the daily Downing Street press conference on Thursday (April 16), Dominic Raab confirmed the lockdown would continue for "at least" three more weeks.

Five targets

He also outlined five key targets the government wants to hit before lifting the current social-distancing measures.

The Foreign Secretary told reporters: "Let me set out five things that the government will need to be satisfied of.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said lockdown will continue for at least another three weeks (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

Read more: Coronation Street actor Colson Smith hints the soap will write coronavirus scenes

"First, we must protect the NHS' ability to cope. We must be confident that we're able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK.

"The NHS staff have been incredible. We must continue to support them as much as we can."

The other targets were a "sustained and consistent" drop in the daily death rate; a data-proven decrease in rates of infection; getting on top of "operational challenges" like testing capacity and PPE; and being confident that lifting lockdown won't lead to a second peak in infections.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.