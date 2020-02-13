Government accused of being in crisis after BRUTAL Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has axed a number of Tory ministers in his latest cabinet reshuffle.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith were both sacked, as was Housing Minister Esther McVey, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Esther McVey is out as Housing Minister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Similarly, transport ministers Nusrat Ghani and George Freeman have also lost their government jobs, according to The Guardian.

On Twitter, Esther McVey wrote: "I'm very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister. I wish my successor the very best and every success.

"I'm very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government and he will continue to have my support from the back benches."

Andrea Leadsom, meanwhile, thanked two of her "superb" advisors for their work.

She tweeted: "Huge thanks to my two superb special advisers, @marcpooler and @samanthadmagnus. They have worked flat out and been true public servants."

Elsewhere, Sajid Javid is understood to have resigned as Chancellor, having rejected an order to fire his team of aides.

As reported by the BBC, he said "no self-respecting minister" would be able to accept such a condition.

His decision to step down comes just four weeks ahead of what was due to be his first Budget as chancellor.

Formerly Home Secretary, Sajid was made Chancellor when Boris became prime minister in July last year.

Tweeting about the reshuffle, Downing Street's Twitter account confirmed some of the names of those staying in their posts.

Dominic Raab will remain as Foreign Secretary and Michael Gove will continue to be Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while Priti Patel will retain her position as Secretary of State for the Home Department.

The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP @DominicRaab remains Secretary of State @foreignoffice, and First Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/wOOmAUs3u0 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 13, 2020

And Robert Buckland will stay as Justice Secretary.

Rishi Sunak, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed to replace Sajid Javid as Chancellor, the Yorkshire Post reported.

Amid the changes, Labour's John McDonnell has reportedly claimed the government is "in crisis".

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell: “This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power. Dominic Cummings has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor.” #reshuffle — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) February 13, 2020

John, who is Shadow Chancellor under Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said according to the BBC's Chris Mason: "This must be a historical record with the government in crisis after just over two months in power. Dominic Cummings [PM's chief advisor] has clearly won the battle to take absolute control of the Treasury and install his stooge as Chancellor."

