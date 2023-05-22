Miserable mum in workplace childcare
News

Government urged to act over ‘miserable mums’ in the workplace amid calls for childcare shake-up

A recent poll revealed surprising statistics

By Gabrielle Cracknell

There have been widespread calls for Government ministers to carry out a childcare shake-up after a new poll urged politicians to act over “miserable mums” in the workplace.

Yesterday (May 21), think-tank Civitas released the results of a new survey into working mums. Official polling revealed that almost a third (29%) of working mothers of under 16s would give up working if they could afford to and over half (58%) would like to work fewer hours.

The younger end of this age group demonstrated this trend particularly strongly. A third of pre-school mums wanted to give up their jobs and almost two-thirds wanted to reduce their hours. Meanwhile, for stay-at-home mums, less than half (44%) said they would like to get a job if they could access affordable and reliable childcare.

Childcare

The workplace is full of ‘miserable mums’, a think-tank claims (Credit: Pexels)

Gov urged to act on childcare amid claims of ‘miserable mums’

According to Civitas, this poll means that out of 7.2 million mums in the UK, around 3 million would rather be at home more. “The Government’s data shows most women want to be mothers, a lot more than they want to be in the modern workplace,” said Civitas’ Frank Young. He concluded that: “Miserable mums make up most parents in the workplace.”

Miserable mums make up most parents in the workplace.

He therefore urged Rishi Sunak‘s government to rethink its childcare policy to better reflect “what women want”.

Jeremy Hunt childcare shake-up

Jeremy Hunt announced new childcare policies in March (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s not what women want’

The government came under scrutiny earlier this year over their childcare spending unveiled in the Spring Budget.

In March, Jeremy Hunt announced a new set of measures, including extending the 30 free hours of free childcare a week to cover children from nine-months upwards. The scheme was targeted at allowing more parents back into the workforce.

Now, based on Civitas’ poll, Mr Young said the focus needs to move away from getting women into the workplace. “Childcare policy is the wrong way round. ‘We will pay anyone to look after your child but you.’ It’s not what women want,” Mr Young claimed.

Read more: Brits massively divided as ‘co-worker padlocks milk in office kitchen’

YouTube video player

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your view.

Related Topics

Government Parenting Rishi Sunak

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield on This Morning / Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary
This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary break silence on Phillip Schofield’s exit
Holly Willoughby looks serious on This Morning
‘Real reason’ Holly Willoughby has taken a break from This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s exit?
Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty reveals she’s in ‘constant, nagging pain’ as she reveals ‘debilitating health condition’
Phillip and Holly
What really happened when Phillip Schofield was ‘axed’ from This Morning ‘revealed’
Simon Cowell looks wary, his son Eric looks into the middle distance
Simon Cowell’s sad admission about son Eric after sharing his fears with partner Lauren
Phillip Schofield on This Morning / Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary
This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary break silence on Phillip Schofield’s exit