Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson
News

Gorka Marquez makes sad confession about the impact of work on his family

Gorka and Gemma are letting the cameras into their family life

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has opened up about the impact his gruelling schedule has on his family.

The professional dancer is dad to daughter Mia, four, and one-month-old son Thiago with fiancée Gemma Atkinson. The couple have let the cameras into their life for their new family series, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

In a candid confession, Gorka shared his fear of missing out on his children’s milestones as he discussed working on  tour.

Gorka Marquez on Loose Women
Gorka Marquez has opened up about the impact work has on his family (Credit: ITV)

Gorka Marquez discusses family life

He said on the show: “It’s hard for me because I’m away quite a lot with my job. Sometimes I feel like I’m missing some of the best things of parenthood. When Mia was born I was on tour, came home for the labour and the birth, and then three days after that I have to go again.”

He added that he hoped things would be different with Thiago, who they welcomed in July. “Hopefully this time around we have more time together,” he said.

Sometimes I feel like I’m missing some of the best things of parenthood.

Discussing Gorka’s absence, Gemma explained: “Gorka is about to head out on his latest dance tour, which means that work and home life are a balancing act.”

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez on Loose Women
Gemma Atkinson has described work and home life as a “balancing act” (Credit: ITV)

Gorka described family time as “precious” before he was seen heading off to work.

Gemma, who was pregnant at the time of filming, told the camera: “That’s literally it every weekend. We have him home for about two, three hours and then he has to go on to the next city or the next tour bus or the next production.

“At the minute, when it’s just the two of us, it’s alright. But in a few months, I’ll be with a baby carrier, or a pram and Mia and two dogs!”

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson on Lorraine
The couple are parents to two children (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Gorka first met on Strictly in 2017. They weren’t paired together on the show, but grew close behind the scenes.

They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021, but are yet to tie the knot.

Gemma told New Magazine last year that Gorka’s “intense” schedule made it hard for them to “sit down” and make wedding plans.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson rubbishes Strictly ‘curse’ as she addresses Gorka’s ‘chemistry’ with Helen Skelton

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

The Emmerdale background with show logo and a pink question mark symbol
Emmerdale to air yet another death tonight after violent altercation?
Nick Knowles
Sad reason Nick Knowles kept health battle secret: ‘I didn’t want to tell anyone’
Emmerdale's Chloe, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ baby Reuben twist as Chloe set to die?
Katie Price speaks to camera
Katie Price slammed by animal charity over behaviour towards new dog: ‘She is an unfit dog guardian and irresponsible person’
Louise Redknapp talking on This Morning
Louise Redknapp fans stunned by her sons’ appearances in holiday photo: ‘Completely changed!’
Lorraine Kelly, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: ‘I can’t really say more than that’