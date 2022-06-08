Gorka Marquez was supported by his Instagram followers after sharing some “very sad” news.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro revealed he’s had to pull out of the Strictly Presents tour.

Gorka explained that he had suffered an injury during the Strictly Professionals tour and has now had a “flare-up”.

His co-star Cameron Lombard will be replacing Gorka on the tour.

Dancer Gorka has had to withdraw from the Strictly Presents tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka Marquez on Instagram

The Spanish dancer said today: “I am so sad to announce that, following medical advice, I have to withdraw from the ‘Strictly Presents’ tour.

“During the ‘Strictly Professionals’ tour I suffered an injury that, with treatment and care, let me carry on through the last few weeks of the tour.

“Unfortunately last week I had a flare-up of my injury causing me a lot of pain and problems, even to walk.”

Gemma supported Gorka and said she was “proud” of him (Credit: ITV)

Gorka continued: “Following the advice from doctors and physios, I have had to stop my involvement in this new tour.

“I am very sad not to be able to perform and dance again with @maisiesmithofficial (and the rest of the cast!) but I know the show will be amazing and the audience will be in for a real treat.

“Now it is time to rest and rehab so I can be ready for Strictly 2022. All the love and keep dancing!!!!”

Gorka’s Strictly co-stars offered their support as Graziano Di Prima said: “Get well soon bro!!”

Janette Manrara wrote: “I hope you get better soon. We’ll miss you in the show! Sending all the positive get well soon energy your way.”

Meanwhile, his fiancée Gemma Atkinson said: “Proud of you for getting through those last few weeks!

“I know how painful it was for you at times. Rest and rehab then back to the show, can’t have you home for too long messing up my routine.”

Cameron will be replacing Gorka on the tour (Credit: Strictly Presents)

Who will replace Gorka?

Cameron Lombard is replacing Gorka on the tour.

Cameron said in a statement: “It’s a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour.

“‘Keeep Dancing’ is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show – I know they are going to love it! We will all miss Gorka on the road with us.

“I’m sending him my very best for a speedy recovery

