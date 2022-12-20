Strictly’s Gorka Marquez and fiancée Gemma Atkinson have been served a grim prediction for the New Year.

The couple got engaged in February 2021 after Strictly professional Gorka popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

They’re also parents to adorable little girl, Mia.

But while they’ve been the picture of happiness ever since, a new prediction could upset Gemma.

Reboot Link Building Agency has analysed 50 images from 20 well-known celebrity couples to conclude who is most likely to split by the end of the year.

Sadly for Gemma and Gorka, they landed square in first place on the list.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been predicted to split (Credit: Splashnews)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez to split?

A body language expert said: “Best known from soaps such as Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, the actress met Gorka on the hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 when Gemma starred on the show. They weren’t paired together but fate brought them toward each other.

“Now both happy parents, the body language analysis found that there is only a 17.47% chance of them lasting past New Years.”

The expert continued to claim: “Their most common form of affection is through their hand placements.

“In most images, you can see their arms round each other or touching the other in some sort of way. But we might not see this for much longer.”

Despite the heartbreaking prediction for the couple, Gorka and Gemma will no doubt be hoping to prove the expert wrong.

Gemma recently opened up about the couple’s wedding plans and revealed that they just want something low-key.

She told OK!: “There have been a few times now where we’ve driven past a registry office and said: ‘Shall we just go in and do it? Yeah, let’s do it!’

“We’ve not planned anything other than we know we want it really small and really intimate. We’ve agreed on just close family, a handful of friends, and a big party a week or so after.

“It’s just finding the time really. We’ve had lots of people saying: ‘You clearly don’t want to get married if you haven’t done it yet!’ But I think it’s because we’re so happy with how it is,” added the former soap star.

The pair fell in love on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splashnews)

Is baby number two on the way?

Meanwhile, earlier this year, ex-Hollyoaks star Gemma revealed that she and Gorka would likely try for baby number two before they walk down the aisle.

The Strictly couple are already parents to Mia, aged three.

Gemma told The Sun earlier this year: “We’ve said we would prefer to try for another baby rather than have a big, fancy wedding.

“There are people who will spend £50k on a wedding and you think, oh my God. Twice we thought about going to the registry office and just doing it and then having a big party.”

Looks like they may well prove the body language expert wrong!

