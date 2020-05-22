Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is his double in cute Instagram post

Chef Gordon Ramsay shared a picture of his son on Instagram - and fans couldn't believe how similar looking they are.

Oscar, who is 13 months old, was even in the kitchen.

The chef wrote: "Cuppa tea anyone!"

The little lad was playing in a fully-equipped toy kitchen when the snap was taken.

The cute toddler was even copying his dad's infamous grumpy expression.

No doubting his heritage.

He looked ready to make a round of teas as he clutched a toy kettle.

Behind him, a row of neatly stored utensils could be seen above a professional-looking stove.

Fans were quick to point out the family likeness in the photo.

"You can't tell me this isn't a mini version of Gordon?" one wrote under the pic.

Gordon Ramsay has five children with his wife Tana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following daddy's footsteps

Another wrote: "Oh no, in the kitchen, already following in daddy's footsteps."

Yet another said: "No doubting his heritage."

There have been celebrations for the Ramsay family during lockdown as on Saturday Gordon wished his daughter Megan a happy 22nd birthday.

Gordon, his wife Tana and their children are spending lockdown in their holiday home in Cornwall.

Their decision to spend it there was controversial at first when it was thought they were weekend visitors.

But over the weekend the celebrity chef, 53, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in honour of his daughter's special day.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday to this gorgeous lady, 22yrs ago today this gracious kind and incredibly talented young girl was born, have a great day Megan love ya Dad."

Fans gushed over the message.

The family are spending lockdown in their holiday home in Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "Aww. Father and daughter love. Have an amazing day Megan."

Another wrote: "Happy Birthday Megan! Enjoy your day!!!"

A third added: "Great photo of you both @gordongram."

Gordon also has twins Jack and Holly, 20, and daughter Matilda, 18, with Tana.

