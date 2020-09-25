Gordon Ramsay’s son Oscar has the exact same ‘angry face’ as his dad, according to the TV chef‘s fans.

The Ramsay clan had followers in stitches with a new photo of little Oscar on the tot’s Instagram account this week.

Gordon Ramsay’s youngest son has inherited his ‘angry face’, say fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was Gordon Ramsay’s son Oscar doing in the new pictures?

On Friday (September 25), the family posted a snap of the 17-month-old tyke frowning as his mum, Tana, dried his hair with a hairdryer.

The caption read: “Not too sure about hairdryers… but at least mum (@tanaramsay) makes my hair look good.”

In the comments, followers couldn’t help pointing out how much his angry face resembled Gordon’s.

The chef’s fans are used to seeing his face scrunched up in anger and frustration in shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

How did the Kitchen Nightmares star’s fans react?

One commented: “He looks so much like his daddy. His expressions are hilarious, cutie.”

Another wrote: “There’s that cute angry face. Lol so cute.”

“He really looks like his Daddy,” said a third.

You serve some facial expressions for sure! You are your father’s son.

A fourth put: “Such a look of Gordon.”

Someone else said: “So adorable! He’s a mini Gordon.”

A sixth laughed: “You serve some facial expressions for sure! You are your father’s son.”

A second photo showed Oscar sitting happily on his mum’s lap with his blonde hair dried and parted.

It follows a picture Gordon shared last month that had fans telling him his youngest son needed a haircut.

On Instagram, the Hell’s Kitchen star posted snaps of Oscar getting froth on his upper lip as he sipped a drink at a cafe.

The photos showed him with his long fringe dangling over his eyes. Some of Gordon’s fans urged him to do something about it.

He captioned the post: “Morning cappuccino from @camelski @oscarjramsay.”

One follower responded, “I think he needs a hair cut” while another said, “So cute. Needs a hair trim before its in the cappuccino” and a third wrote, “Cut his hair! He’s beaut!”

