Gordon Ramsay’s daughter reveals broken arm as Strictly appearance 'at risk'

Gordon Ramsay's daughter has revealed she's broken her arm in an accident.

Matilda, 18, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her arm in a pink cast.

In the picture, Matilda - aka Tilly - winked at the camera as she held her injured arm up.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter has revealed she's broken her arm in an accident (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Read more: Gordon Ramsay is 'top choice' to be in charge of Brooklyn Beckham's wedding breakfast

What did Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly say?

She said: "I fell off a seesaw, how's your day going?" followed by an upside down thumb emoji.

However, there were reports that Tilly would be doing this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, her injury may put her potential appearance on the BBC show at risk.

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that bosses had asked Tilly to go on the programme.

Reports claim Tilly will be doing this year's Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: YouTube)

Tilly to do Strictly?

A source said: "Tilly is already popular with younger viewers from her shows on CBBC and bosses think she could bring that audience with her.

"They’ve already seen Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker bring in new fans to the show and they hope she could do the same.

I fell off a seesaw, how's your day going?

"Tilly is keen to be a star in her own right, rather than just being known as Gordon’s daughter, and Strictly could be a great way for her to come out of her father’s shadow.

"They’ve spoken to her formally and said she can take part either this year or next. They’ve left the ball in her court."

Gordon has a close bond with his daughter as well as his other children, Meghan, 22, Jack and Holly, 20, and Oscar, one.

Last month, Tilly paid tribute to the TV chef to celebrate Father's Day.

She shared a photo of herself and Gordon as she was dressed up for an event.

In the image, Gordon kisses Tilly on the head as she smiled.

Tilly wrote: "Happy Father’s Day Dad, thanks for being the best, love you lots."

Fans gushed over their bond, with one writing: "I love you and your family."

Gordon has five kids with his wife Tana (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Gordon Ramsay gushes over daughter Holly in stunning modelling snaps

Another added: "Tilly you look gorgeous and Gordon you look so smart."

Gordon has his five children with his wife Tana.

The couple welcomed their youngest, Oscar, last April.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.