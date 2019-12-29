Gordon Ramsay wows fans with family 'Baywatch' beach selfie

Gordon Ramsay wowed fans by sharing a topless Baywatch beach selfie, featuring two of his sons, including baby Oscar.

The legendary chef and sweary TV personality, 53, posted the image from a paradise family break in the Maldives, and showed off his toned bod and some striking red shorts.

Read more: James Martin and Gordon Ramsay pay beautiful tributes to fellow TV chef Gary Rhodes

Dad-of-five Gordon posed on a beach in the Maldives paradise with his 20-year-old son Jack and Oscar, who was born in April this year.

He captioned the image: "New shorts for Christmas @oscarjramsay @_jackrams3y_."

And it wasn't long before an army of fans took to the social media site to make the connection between the family snap and Baywatch.

The Ramsays jetted off to the Maldives for Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Baywatch boys," one remarked.

All sporting the “Baywatch” collection lol.

Another joked: "All sporting the “Baywatch” collection lol."

"Oh Look, someone cloned David Hasselhoff, again," a third said.

Like father, like son(s). Looking great!

This is everything. Well done dad! Be proud

Read more: Gordon Ramsay gushes over 'gracious' daughter Tilly as they both celebrate their birthdays

Only days ago, Gordon shared a snap of the whole family - including wife Tana and daughters Megan, Holly and Matilda - in matching pyjamas.

He also sent a Christmas message, saying: "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and have a great and busy 2020 lots of love from all the Ramsays."

What do you think of this story? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.