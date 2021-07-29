Gordon Ramsay lost four stone to save his marriage to wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay previously lost four stone after fearing his wife Tana would leave him.

The popular chef opened up about his weight battle back in 2018, after slimming down from 18 stone.

At the time, Gordon admitted he had to “shape up or risk losing” his wife.

Gordon Ramsay previously lost an impressive four stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda ‘signs up’ to Strictly Come Dancing

Gordon Ramsay discusses his weight… and his wife

The television star explained his weight slowly began to creep up during his early career.

He told the Daily Mail: “Tana was not impressed with the way I was. I was overweight, 18 stone. I looked like a sack of [bleep].

“I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat [bleep].”

It was painful

Despite winning his third Michelin star at the time, his long working hours meant Gordon often reached for snacks instead of nutritious meals.

As a result, Tana urged her husband to take better care of himself.

Gordon, 54, added: “It was painful. I used to look at myself in the mirror and think, ‘Holy [bleep]!’ So it was a big wake-up call.”

Gordon admitted Tana’s warning was a ‘wake-up call’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Gordon lose weight?

The Kitchen Nightmares host slimmed down by doing a military-style regime.

He enlisted the help of a former army captain to put him through his paces.

During the gruelling sessions, Gordon took part in long-distance swimming, rowing, core strength work and three hour-long workouts on a gym bike.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay won’t be leaving his fortune to his kids

The chef explained: “I started focusing on getting super-fit five or six years ago when my life got super-busy. You get consumed by the work.”

Over the years, Gordon, who lost his father to a heart attack at 53, has also competed in various Ironman competitions.

He ran the London Marathon with his twins, Jack and Holly, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.