Gordon Ramsay takes lookalike son Oscar to work

Gordon Ramsay has taken his son Oscar to work on his first day back at his London restaurant.

Posting a series of snaps of the two of them to Oscar's own Instagram account, Gordon was inundated with messages from fans.

They can't get over how alike father and son are!

Read more: Judge Rinder responds to sex-filled holidays with Susanna Reid claims

The photos were captioned: "Had the best day with Dad back at work ! So good to be back. Thank you for having me."

Among the shots are ones of Oscar on his dad's shoulders and the little lad playing about in the kitchen.

What did fans say about Oscar and Gordon Ramsay?

Gordon and wife Tana Ramsay are Oscar's parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Among cries of "Too cute" and "Adorable" fans couldn't get over how like his daddy Oscar is!

"Oscar is def the mini me," wrote one.

Another agreed: "Omg.. he is copy of you!"

"Oscar, you are just too cute, and daddy's mini me," someone else chimed in.

There was one person who suggested Oscar looked more like his big sister, Tilly, but seeing as they're both Gordon's children, that's not too surprising!

Gordon back in the kitchen

Read more: Ruth Langsford shares excitement over new hair cut

Gordon himself was excited to be back at work. He shared a video to his own Instagram account saying: "Today's the day, today is a significant day where we kickstart this amazing industry once again.

"105 days ago we were brought to our knees and it was a huge shock and for the first time across my career that we got told to stop.

"I've always been a very optimistic individual with my glass constantly half full, but these last three and a half months have been so testing for every chef that comes through, every waiter, all the families involved with restaurants. But what has been proven is how important the hospitality sector is because it gives such joy, breaking bread, creating the most amazing memories, celebrating."

He continued: "I can't wait to get those grills fired up, bums on seats and more importantly seeing you smiling and enjoying."

The chef confirmed they've "taken all the necessary measures to keep our team safe and the customers."

He concluded: "Thank God we're back."

Did you go out to a restaurant or pub today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.