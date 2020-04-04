Gordon Ramsay celebrates son Oscar's first birthday with cute photo

Gordon Ramsay has celebrated his son Oscar's first birthday today.

The TV chef shared a photo of himself and his mini-me to Instagram on Saturday, April 4, to mark the occasion.

The picture showed little Oscar on his dad's shoulders as Gordon beamed for the camera.

Gordon captioned the post: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy."

The star's wife Tana also wished her little boy a happy birthday.

She posted a snap of him sitting in a tent alongside a sweet caption.

Tana wrote: "Happy happy 1st Birthday little man.

"This year has flown by and we are just so grateful to share it with you - our absolute joy, have the best day little one."

Oscar's older siblings also wished him a happy first birthday, including his sister Tilly, 18.

She posted a snap of herself cuddling her baby brother and wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to the best. I love you so much."

Tilly also added a string of images of herself and Oscar.

His sister Megan, 22, also shared a series of pictures with the first showing Oscar fist-pumping the air as a baby.

Megan wrote: "Happiest happiest 1st birthday to my little best friend.

"No idea where a year has gone but all I know is that you make everyday amazing and we all love you so much."

Gordon and Tana's 20-year-old daughter Holly also shared family snaps to her Instagram.

She wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to the most amazing little person I know.

"Thank you for all of the happiness you have bought us already. I love you forever."

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Holly's twin brother Jack.

The couple welcomed their fifth child, Oscar, last year after revealing on New Year's Day they were expecting.

At the time, Gordon wrote on Instagram: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch."

