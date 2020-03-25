Gordon Ramsay slammed as he 'lays off 500 staff amid coronavirus fears'

Gordon Ramsay has been criticised by a fellow chef after closing his restaurants amid the coronavirus crisis.

The chef shut down a series of his restaurants following Government guidelines.

Gordon, 53, reportedly had a meeting with his staff and laid off more than 500 people.

Gordon has been slammed for laying off 500 of his staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The staff were reportedly later sent an email explaining they would be paid up until April 17.

Chef Anca Torpuc has slammed the star's decision after he apparently failed to guarantee they would retain their jobs when the restrictions lift.

She told the MailOnline: "All of us have worked so hard for Gordon Ramsay and he has just got rid of us when we needed his support the most.

"Many of the staff were left in tears at the way he has treated us, there was no warning.

"It was so awful and so many were in tears."

Chef Anca Torpuc has slammed Gordon's decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anca also lashed out at the chef on social media.

She wrote: "Such a shame to see how the company that you worked for and gave everything you had for 2 years throw you away like you are nothing but a little piece of [bleep].

"Especially in difficult times like this even though they have absolutely nothing to lose by keeping you."

She went on to say: "Hope you sleep well at night knowing that so many people don't have a job in this difficult time because of you," as she tagged the restaurant and Gordon.

Gordon has shut all his restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Gordon for comment.

Gordon has yet to address Anca's claims but he issued a statement to praise his staff.

Gordon's statement to his staff

He wrote: "As the situation changes daily our focus has to be on the health and safety of our employees, guests and community and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus.

"From Saturday 21 March 2020, all our restaurants will temporarily close.

"Huge love and thanks to our amazing staff across the restaurants for all their passion and support. I truly hope we are all back together very soon."

A spokesman for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants added to the MailOnline: "Gordon Ramsay Restaurants is continuing to work tirelessly in exceptional, unprecedented, global circumstances to ensure that as many employees as possible are being retained by the business.

"We are no different from any other restaurant/retail business large and small in the UK and around the world responding to the current crisis.

The statement added that they will "continue to work closely with our landlords, government agencies and all third party suppliers".

