Gordon Ramsay slammed as he enjoys 22-mile bike ride amid government lockdown

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been out for a 22-mile bike ride near his Cornish home.

He has already been criticised by his neighbours for riding out the coronavirus pandemic at his second home.

Gordon now faces the wrath of his neighbours once again after heading out for the bike ride, which some say took longer than the recommended hour.

Gordon and Tana are currently in Cornwall

One elderly neighbour said last week: "It's a scary time. I think it's up to celebrities to set a good example, not run off to their country homes."

However, far from staying in lockdown at his not-so-humble abode, Gordon has headed for a long bike ride.

He posted a picture of himself alongside his bike after completing the ride.

Gordon said: "What a bike ride today, hills galore and some stunning countryside."

Celebrities are better than us so they can do what they want.

He then shared a series of clips overlooking Towan Beach in Newquay as he stopped for a rest before cycling the 11 miles back home.

"Hope you only went for an hour," said one of his followers.

"Course not. Apparently it doesn't apply to everyone," another commented, referencing the government's lockdown measures.

Brits are currently only advised to exercise outside for one hour each day.

Another follower added: "Celebrities are better than us so they can do what they want."

"Guidelines are there for a reason, TO SAVE LIVES," another stated.

"Stay at home," another urged.

"Only one hour remember and close to home," another fan reminded the chef.

However, some approved of his outing and didn't think he was doing any harm.

One follower even joked: "Make sure you don’t get caught by the neighbours."

Earlier on in the day, Gordon had headed to the beach with his youngest son Oscar, wife Tana and their dog Bruno.

However, not all of Gordon's neighbours disagree with his decision to hole up in Cornwall during the pandemic.

He took to social media to thank the "generous" neighbour for gifting the chef some home-grown asparagus.

Gordon said: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see?"

He added: "That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go."

