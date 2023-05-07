Gordon Ramsay breaks down in tears as he details death of friend: ‘It’s just so painful’

In Gordon Ramsay news, the celebrity chef has broken down crying while remembering his late friend Jock Zonfrillo.

Mr Zonfrillo, 46, died at the end of April in Melbourne, Australia. The Scottish-born chef, a judge on Masterchef Australia, worked in a London restaurant of Gordon’s in the 1990s.

Gordon subsequently appeared as a guest on the series that launched his friend to TV fame over the last decade.

Recalling his influence on The Sunday Project, 56-year-old Gordon described appearing on his friend’s show as “electrifying”.

An emotional Gordon Ramsay rubs his eyes as he remembers Jock Zonfrillo (Credit: The Project YouTube)

Gordon Ramsay news

The F Word star spoke of his pride for Jock as he paid emotional tribute on the Australian TV show.

“There was always something quite encouraging about the [blank] we’ve gone through to get where we’ve been,” Gordon recalled. “Plus, there’s an incredible stage you’re on with MasterChef Australia. It is the most watched MasterChef anywhere on the planet. So it is a privilege. And being present in that room welcoming Jock to the platform was one of those experiences I’ll never forget.”

Gordon reminisced: “Being in that environment together sort of took us back twenty years. There’s something quite amazing about two Scots, coming together in Australia. It makes you happy at the end of the day. You feel good.”

Gordon Ramsay next alongside Jock Zonfrillo as he appears on his friend’s show (Credit: The Project YouTube)

‘Gone too soon’

Sadly, however, Gordon became increasingly upset as he spoke about his old friend and colleague. The Hells Kitchen host sobbed as he remembered Jock’s impact on others.

Gordon went on: “Watching his delight, and watching him grow in stature… he put a spell on these home cooks. He lit up that kitchen.”

He lit up that kitchen.

Describing Jock’s loss as a “massive shock”, Gordon broke down in tears after being asked about Jock’s legacy.

Gordon said Jock’s passing was a ‘massive shock’ (Credit: The Project YouTube)

Gordon replied: “He was never done as a chef, he had years to go.”

And when speaking out Jock’s influence on the culinary world, Gordon was eventually overcome by crying and had to pause to compose himself.

Gordon was visibly upset (Credit: The Project YouTube)

“The ripples have been devastating,” Gordon explained. “No one’s gonna get over this quickly. If there’s one thing that we’ve done as chefs is we’ve united and we’re talking about the good times.” Choking back tears, Gordon added: “[Blank]. Sorry. It’s just so painful.”

RIP Jock Zonfrillo.

