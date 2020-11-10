Gordon Ramsay moves back to Cornwall for second lockdown after angering locals

Gordon Ramsay has returned to Cornwall for lockdown after angering locals in the past.

The Hell’s Kitchen star, 54, became a target after moving to his second home with his family throughout the first lockdown earlier this year.

But it appears a few complaints hasn’t put Gordon off the seaside town, as he shared a sweet snap of his son Oscar on the beach yesterday (November 9).

Gordon Ramsay has returned to Cornwall (Credit: YouTube)

The shot showed the adorable one-year-old in a plaid jacket, jeans and little wellies.

Captioning the photo, Gordon wrote: “Happy first Monday lockdown @oscarjramsay this time it’s going to fly by!”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many pointing out the similarities between Gordon and the tot.

One wrote: “Tiny little carbon copy Gordon.”

A second said: “He is such a mini Gordon!”

Another gushed: “Such a handsome little man.”

It appears the famous family also celebrated Gordon and daughter Tilly’s recent birthdays in their Cornish home.

The pair share a birthday, with Tilly posting a string of snaps from her special day on social media.

Gordon and his wife Tana are back in Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Gordon Ramsay anger locals in Cornwall?

Gordon, who relocated from London to Cornwall, was slammed by locals since the start of the first lockdown.

He was accused of breaking rules on several occasions, as well as riding his bike near his Cornish home.

One neighbour told Mirror Online: “There are a lot of elderly people down here – it’s an elderly population.

“The average age is 65 to 85, with a lot of people living alone.

The TV chef spent the first lockdown in Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s a scary time. I think it’s up to celebrities to set a good example, not run off to their country homes.”

At the time, the TV star was also handed a warning by coastguards for continuing to flout rules.

Gordon spent lockdown with his wife Tana and their five children – Meghan, 21, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, 19, and Oscar.

The family own three holidays homes worth £10million in the idyllic seaside resort.

Gordon ‘breaks’ quarantine rules

Meanwhile, last month, the TV chef was “accused of breaking quarantine rules” to attend son Jack’s Royal Marine graduation.

Gordon reportedly flew via helicopter to his home in Cornwall after landing in London from the US.

Instead of quarantining at the pad, the dad-of-four spent the day with his family at Jack’s ceremony.

To add to Gordon’s alleged rule breaking, the star was only in the UK for four days before flying back for work.

