Gordon Ramsay ‘lists luxury £2.75 million Cornish home for sale’

Gordon Ramsay has reportedly listed his luxury home in Cornwall for £2.75 million.

The television chef, 53, bought the Grade II listed building in 2017 for £1.96 million.

The property was originally a Lloyd’s bank and converted it into a four-bedroom lavish home.

Converting it into a four-bedroom two storied home, he also added fancy decking to its waterside garden.

Now called Trevail House, it also comes with its own bar and a study.

Where does Gordon Ramsay live?

Gordon owns multiple luxury homes (Credit: YouTube)

This is Gordon’s third owned home in Cornwall, as was previously rented out as a holiday home.

The property was previously rented out for £4,700 a week on Boutique Retreats.

Gordon Ramsay has listed his luxury home in Cornwall for £2.75 million (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Located at the village of Fowey, Cornwall, it has just been listed by the estate agent John Bray and Partners.

The company describe the home on their website as: “Situated right on the water with the most incredible river views…

“…Trevail House is a spacious and highly specified 4-bedroom town house residence.

“In Iconic and distinctive building, this Grade II listed property is a well-known landmark in the town.

How many homes does Gordon own?

Gordon regularly shares cooking videos from his various home online (Credit: YouTube)

‘Finished with intricate attention to detail, the vendor has created a beautiful…

“…contemporary style town house, with remote control entry system and USB/data connections in all rooms.

“The layout of Trevail House makes the most of the stunning harbour views that are visible from the majority of the rooms.”

Meanwhile, Gordon and his family spent most of their time in lockdown in Cornwall.

However, one of his larger owned homes is reportedly in the famous tourist destination.

The family sparked backlash from locals.

But the Kitchen Nightmares star seemed undeterred.

He has regularly shared his outdoors pursuits while enjoying the idyllic setting.

Gordon Ramsay tells neighbours to ‘relax’

Meanwhile, he even goaded the locals on Instagram.

After sharing a video of his virtual bike ride, he teased: “Relax neighbours!

“Don’t get your knickers in a twist, it’s all indoors.”

In addition to his Cornish and London homes, he also owns a home in Los Angeles.

As of this year, Gordon has an estimated net worth of £167 million.

