Gordon Ramsay has “launched an £80 burger” at a new restaurant in Harrods.
The Michelin-starred chef and star of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, 54, is set to launch the luxury meat patty at Gordon Ramsay Burger.
But… the burger doesn’t even come with fries – they’re extra!
Not surprisingly, foodie fans are fuming.
What’s in the Gordon Ramsay burger at Harrods?
Launching the new restaurant on Instagram, Gordon said it will provide a “burger experience like no other”.
It will open on December 4 in posh department store Harrods.
And the £80 burger will be centre stage of the menu.
It features a burger containing a beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise and fresh black truffle.
And that’s without fries, which cost an extra £6. They come with chipotle ketchup.
What else is on the Harrods menu?
Elsewhere on the Harrods menu, Gordon serves up a £42 lobster and shrimp burger, and a £21 American Burger.
The American Burger will feature American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and burger relish.
The Cheeky Dawg will also cost £21 and features a heritage beef hot dog topped with braised ox cheek, horseradish, house pickles and cress.
There’s also sweet potato fries with vanilla powdered sugar and honey-jalapeño mayo, and truffle parmesan fries with truffle aioli.
How did burger fans react?
The pricey patty didn’t go down well with burger fans on social media.
“We must do a Kitchen Nightmares episode at his own restaurant and let him justify the pricing schemes,” one wrote on Twitter.
Another said: “Which is a week’s food shopping for many, things really are back to normal eh?”
A third commented: “And yet people are starving…
“WTF IS wrong humans? Buy a 10 dollar burger and feed a family for the balance!”
