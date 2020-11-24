News

Gordon Ramsay launches ‘£80 burger’ at new Harrods restaurant and fans are fuming

Rammo is going full-on luxury at Harrods

By Paul Hirons

Gordon Ramsay has “launched an £80 burger” at a new restaurant in Harrods.

The Michelin-starred chef and star of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, 54, is set to launch the luxury meat patty at Gordon Ramsay Burger.

But… the burger doesn’t even come with fries – they’re extra!

Not surprisingly, foodie fans are fuming.

What’s in the Gordon Ramsay burger at Harrods?

Launching the new restaurant on Instagram, Gordon said it will provide a “burger experience like no other”.

It will open on December 4 in posh department store Harrods.

And the £80 burger will be centre stage of the menu.

It features a burger containing a beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise and fresh black truffle.

And that’s without fries, which cost an extra £6. They come with chipotle ketchup.

Gordon Ramsay burger Harrods
Harrods is the home to Gordon’s new restaurant (Credit: Google Maps)

What else is on the Harrods menu?

Elsewhere on the Harrods menu, Gordon serves up a £42 lobster and shrimp burger, and a £21 American Burger.

The American Burger will feature American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and burger relish.

The Cheeky Dawg will also cost £21 and features a heritage beef hot dog topped with braised ox cheek, horseradish, house pickles and cress.

There’s also sweet potato fries with vanilla powdered sugar and honey-jalapeño mayo, and truffle parmesan fries with truffle aioli.

Gordon Ramsay burger Harrods
Gordon’s new restaurant will launch next month (Credit Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

How did burger fans react?

The pricey patty didn’t go down well with burger fans on social media.

“We must do a Kitchen Nightmares episode at his own restaurant and let him justify the pricing schemes,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Which is a week’s food shopping for many, things really are back to normal eh?”

A third commented: “And yet people are starving…

“WTF IS wrong humans? Buy a 10 dollar burger and feed a family for the balance!”

