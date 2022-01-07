Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has slammed eldest daughter Megan’s boyfriend as “pathetic”.

Gordon – who is also dad to Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly, 20 – also joked he wanted to ‘kill’ Megan’s beau.

The 55-year-old made the comments during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dismissive Gordon Ramsay: ‘You want a man to date your daughter’ (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show YouTube)

What did Gordon Ramsay say about daughter Megan’s fella?

Dad-of-five Gordon indicated he is underwhelmed by the chap Megan, 23, is seeing.

He also suggested he is fiercely protective of all his daughters, which also includes Holly, 22, who is a twin with son Jack.

Gordon and wife Tana also share youngest child Oscar, two, together.

Gordon said during his showing on the US chat series: “I just want the girls to be looked after, and them to look after each other so you’re always anxious about that.”

However, Gordon also revealed a moment in which he ‘intimidated’ Megan’s boyfriend.

Megan is Gordon and Tana’s eldest child (Credit: Gordon Ramsay YouTube)

Gordon ‘interrupts’ Megan’s date

Gordon explained: “I did something really bad last week. Megan started seeing her ex-boyfriend again and his name’s Byron.”

However, The F-Word star wasn’t full of compliments for Byron.

Gordon reflected: “He was OK to begin with, a little bit wet.

“You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Gordon also revealed how he dramatically made his presence felt when the young couple were together one evening.

He continued: “I want to kill the little [blank]! I kid you not, I found out his telephone number from our youngest daughter Tilly.

“She gave me it and said, ‘Dad don’t do anything’, and I said, ‘No, just give me, if anything’s wrong I need his number on my phone.’

“So I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him. He answered the phone and the thing was shaking.

“I said, ‘Bryron, it’s me! Not your future father in law, you little [blank]!’

Megan cut me off, which was so rude.

“Megan leant over and pushed and cut me off, which was so rude!”

Not sure it is necessarily Megan with the bad manners in this instance…

