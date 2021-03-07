Gordon Ramsay has five kids and he’s recently left fans divided after filming his youngest Oscar playing at home.

The television chef posted the clip of Oscar running around with a motorised toy snake on social media.

But many of 54-year-old Gordon’s followers have found themselves debating his son’s hairstyle.

In the footage, Gordon’s son Oscar has his beautiful blonde locks tied half up and half down.

The one-year-old’s tresses bob up and down as he runs after his plastic snake.

One fan, however, wrote on Instagram: “C’mon Gordon, the boy needs a nice clipped back and sides. Looks like @davidbeckham in the 90s!”

Another added: “Someone cut the poor lad’s hair.”

Gordon has been married to wife Tana since 1996 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another added: “Someone needs a hair cut.”

But one fan gushed: “Oscar’s hair is so cool!”

Another added: “I love his hair, so cute!”

A third even told Gordon: “He looks like a Disney prince!”

How many children does Gordon Ramsay have?

Gordon has five children with his wife Tana, who he married in 1996.

In addition to Oscar, the couple are also parents to Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and Matilda, 19.

The family are based in London but own three properties in Cornwall, where they enjoy escaping to for holidays.

Gordon vowed to be a more hands-on dad following Oscar’s birth in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Following Oscar’s birth in 2019, Gordon vowed to be a more hands-on dad.

He told the Oh La La podcast with Fred Siriex that he was often busy when his eldest four children were small.

As a result, he said he was determined to make more time in his hectic schedule for little Oscar.

Gordon said: “I am convinced I am going to spend more time with Oscar. I am excited to be more hands-on.”

Why has Gordon’s new show received mixed reviews?

Meanwhile, Gordon recently stepped out of the kitchen to host a new game show for BBC One.

Bank Balance sees contestants work in pairs as they are assigned various tasks and asked quiz-style questions.

However, the show hasn’t had the best reaction from viewers since its launch last month.

Gordon Ramsay fronts new game show Bank Balance (Credit: BBC)

After the first episode aired, some people claimed they would not be tuning in again after the contestants failed miserably.

This weekend, viewers have continued to argue that the game show is ‘too difficult to win‘.

To date, there has been six episodes since the launch a fortnight ago yet so far no one has won a show.

