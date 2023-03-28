Gordon Ramsay ‘dealt fresh blow from ITV’ following Gino’s exit from Road Trip series

ITV has reportedly axed Gordon Ramsay series Next Level Chef after just one series.

The Gordon Ramsay-fronted series also starred Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington.

Next Level Chef saw 12 aspiring chefs take on some of the toughest challenges they’d ever faced in the kitchen.

At the end of the first series, Jade took home the top prize after beating out their competitors.

However, it’s claimed that the show will not be coming back due to “poor ratings” during its first run.

As a result, TV chef Gordon is reportedly “gutted” the series wasn’t “given a proper chance” by the broadcaster.

Gordon Ramsay's show will not be returning, reports claim

Gordon Ramsey’s Next Level Chef ‘axed’

A source told The Sun: “Gordon is highly competitive and he’s gutted the series wasn’t given a second run. These types of shows always take a while to get going and for viewers to connect, so he thinks it wasn’t really given a proper chance.

“But he accepts TV is a brutal world and sometimes shows just don’t work out.”

ITV confirmed in a statement to ED that there are “no current plans” for a second series.

What happened on Next Level Chef?

Meanwhile, following her win, Jade told viewers she had “learned so much” during the competition.

“It’s been life-changing. Although I absolutely loved cooking before the competition, creating recipes etc. Now it’s just taken it to another level. I found it challenging but I feel like I learnt so much along the way,” she said.

ITV has confirmed there are no plans for series 2

She went on to praise Gordon, saying: “At first, I felt it wasn’t real [working with Gordon]. Then after I got over the shock of being in the same room as him, it just felt really comfortable.

“He was such a supportive figure. He really took on the mentorship role, he was so helpful. I did think it was going to be really scary and daunting but you just get into it and it felt really comfortable.”

Returning the compliment, Gordon said of Jade: “Jade is the absolute character that Next Level Chef personifies: humble, focused, earnest. Earnest is something that you don’t see a lot in today’s world, especially in cooking as it’s all flamboyant. Her approach is just so goddamn down to earth.”

It’s the latest blow for Gordon following news that Gino D’Acampo has exited from ITV series Road Trip.

Gino said on Instagram last week: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

He added: “Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family. It is very complicated. And also because of contracts.

“Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful.”

