Gordon Ramsay says he will ‘hit the roof’ if he is called Grandad in response to his toddler son one more time.

The dad-of-five, 54, welcomed his youngest child, son Oscar, in April of last year with wife Tana.

But he says he is quite annoyed after repeatedly being mistaken for being Oscar’s grandfather.

In fact, he says strangers often assume Oscar’s father is Gordon’s eldest son – Jack, 20.

Fuming, the celebrity chef doesn’t want to be called grandad ever again.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Gordon Ramsay said about his youngest son?

Speaking to Men’s Health, he shared his despair.

He said: “The worst thing is when I’m walking with Tana and Jack, and everyone is looking at Jack as if Oscar is his son.”

Before adding: “F*** off, he’s ours. If I get called ‘grandad’ one more f***ing time, I’m going to hit the roof.”

Apparently people have even told Gordon that he must be ‘proud’ to be a grandad.

But the star also lashed out at ‘fat’ amateur cooks during lockdown in the same interview.

Gordon’s had enough! (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Gordon said about lockdown?

He said he didn’t trust people that are putting on weight while taking up cooking while in lockdown.

Gordon said: “Trust the skinny chefs because the fat ones have eaten all of the good food.”

Meanwhile the star has been back and forth between his London and Cornwall homes this year.

He previously hit out at ‘whinging’ Cornish residents who took offence to him staying there during the pandemic.

He shared clips of him receiving asparagus from a thoughtful neighbour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Saying: “Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift.”

Then adding: “I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you.”

Hate groups were even set up on Facebook from angry Cornish locals at the Ramsay family’s presence.

Earlier this year a friend of Ramsay’s defended the star.



Speaking to The Metro, they said: “The family see Cornwall as their family home when the kids are back from uni and Gordon back from filming around the world.

“It’s where they spend all their family time together, they’ve been spending time there for 10 years and Jack actually lives in the house there full time too.”

