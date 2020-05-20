Gordon Ramsay 'forced to take out bumper loans to survive'

Gordon Ramsay may be a multi-millionaire, but he has taken out bumper loans to make sure his restaurants survive the coronavirus crisis.

The TV chef filed documents at Companies House this month which reveal the extent of his borrowing.

The Sun reports that they show he has registered charges with Barclays bank against 16 firms.

Gordon, seen here with wife Tana, is a multi-millionaire (Credit: Splash News)

Bumper loans

Meanwhile, Gordon is worth around £185million.

Yet he has had to close many of his restaurants during the crisis thanks to lockdown rules.

And that means he has had to borrow money to ensure their survival.

They include the companies that run his three-Michelin-star restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the one-Michelin-star Petrus and the Savoy Grill.

Gordon was warned for breaking lockdown rules for staying at this £4million home in Cornwall during the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

And there are two loans taken out by Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Ltd.

Restaurants under that name include Bread Street Kitchen, Heddon Street Kitchen, London House, Union Street Cafe and Gordon Ramsay Plane Food at Heathrow Airport.

His companies are eligible for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme through Barclays.

It means it will lend up to £5million per firm if they can prove they can bounce back when the crisis is over.

Criticism

Gordon is worth £185 million (Credit: Splash News)

It isn't the first time Gordon has faced controversy during the pandemic.

He was slammed for laying off staff rather than using the government's furlough scheme.

Some of those affected blasted the chef on social media afterwards.

His workers — including chefs, waiters and other employees — were told by email they would be paid up until April 17.

But they were told there was no guarantee their job would still be available as and when Ramsay’s restaurants eventually reopen.

And he reportedly faced a warning after heading to his £4million Cornwall home in a breech of lockdown rules.

