Gordon Ramsay fans claim he is the 'double' of son Oscar in new post

Gordon Ramsay has delighted fans with a sweet snap of baby son Oscar.

The TV chef, 53, shared the adorable photo on Saturday (June 6), with many claiming the tot looks exactly like his famous dad.

In the one snap, Oscar gazes at the camera as he clings on to his highchair.

While in another, the youngster flashes a huge grin whilst covered in crumbs at breakfast time.

Alongside the post, Gordon wrote: "Ready for the weekend @oscarjramsay Breakfast Done!"

Fans were quick to gush over the snap, with one commenting: "Gosh he looks just like you."

Gordon and his wife Tana share five children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: "Amazing how he looks like you."

Another fan said: "He's such a mini you. I love it."

A fourth agreed: "It's like Gordon's been shrunk !!!"

Gordon and his wife Tana, 45, welcomed Oscar into the world in April last year.

Fans claim Oscar looks exactly like his famous dad (Credit: Splash)

The married couple announced the arrival of their fifth child, posting a photo on Instagram captioned: "After three BAFTAs and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar."

Family life

He and Tana also share Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, and Matilda, 18, with the family currently isolating in their holiday home in Cornwall.

They have come under fire for relocating from London during the ongoing pandemic.

However, Gordon has ignored the backlash against the decision.

Last month, sources revealed the BBC had reportedly asked his daughter Tilly to appear on a future series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 18-year-old is said to be lined up for an appearance on the hit dancing show as she is popular with younger viewers and has a huge 584k following on Instagram.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tilly is already popular with younger viewers from her shows on CBBC and bosses think she could bring that audience with her.

"They've already seen Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual and Saffron Barker bring in new fans to the show and they hope she could do the same."

