Gordon Ramsay has been criticised after serving a tiny portion of fish and chips in one of his London restaurants.

The Hell’s Kitchen star, 53, came under fire after taking to his Instagram page to promote the dish served at the London House in Battersea.

But while Gordon may have been impressed with the British classic, several of his 10 million followers were left completely baffled.

Gordon Ramsay left fans unimpressed with his fish and chips (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gordon Ramsay fails to impress fans with his chips

The post guided fans through the process of making fish and chips at the swanky London eatery.

The clip ended with a shot of the takeaway dish, complete with six chips, one battered fish and mushy peas.

He wrote: “You can’t beat a @londonhousegordonramsay classic…. and this one’s to go !! @arturoc.uk.”

The £18.50 takeaway dish didn’t go unnoticed by his followers.

One wrote: “Looks lovely, but I’d be raging if I only got 6 chips!!”

A second pointed out: “Classic fish & 6 chips.”

Another joked: “6 fries, alright mate don’t go too harsh on the food.”

A fourth added: “Is that a kids portion?”

Fans complained over Gordon’s tiny chip portion (Credit: SplashNews)

Gordon’s previous portion drama

It’s the third time Gordon has came under fire for his tiny portions.

Just last month, one customer complained after receiving a “small” steak and chips at one of his most popular London venues, York & Albany.

Taking to TripAdvisor, they wrote: “Gordon isn’t Heston but Gordon is Jesus. He multiples the steaks.

“Give him a regular sized one portion steak in any restaurant and this is what he comes up with. 5 slices of meat over salted fries. £23…”

He also left many potential customers gobsmacked by his rather measly looking £40 Sunday roast at the Savoy Grill.

The meal includes a single slice of meat, one Yorkshire pudding, three roast potatoes and a small collection of roast veggies.

Meanwhile, Gordon recently hit headlines after being “accused of breaking quarantine rules” following son Jack’s recent Royal Marine graduation.

