Gordon Ramsay branded ‘hypocrite’ for sharing ‘stay at home’ message after Cornwall move

Gordon Ramsay has been branded a "hypocrite" for urging people to stay at home after moving to Cornwall.

The TV chef has already been slammed by neighbours for moving to his holiday home in Cornwall with his family.

Gordon has now told fans to remain at home in a video for YouTube's Stay At Home campaign.

What does he say?

In the footage, Gordon is seen at his holiday mansion.

He says: "Hi, I'm Gordon Ramsay. Now in order to stop this dreadful virus, we need to stay at home.

"What do we do? Let's cook along together. I've got loads of exciting recipes on my YouTube channel.

"Have fun and thank you."

However, viewers have criticised the TV star with one person branding him a "hypocrite".

What have they said?

One person said on Twitter: "@GordonRamsay Just a quick reminder that appearing on YouTube 'stay at home #WithMe' campaign while actually being at your holiday home in Cornwall...

Now in order to stop this dreadful virus, we need to stay at home.

"Putting locals at risk and disobeying government advice, makes you a massive [expletive] hypocrite."

After that, another commented: "Stay home and cook no sorry sod off on holiday to Cornwall during a pandemic. He has lost my respect.."

In addition, a third tweeted: "Not the best person to highlight this. He literally ignored lockdown and moved his family to Cornwall."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Gordon for comment.

Gordon slammed by neighbours

Meanwhile, Gordon was recently slammed by his neighbours for riding his bike near his Cornish home.

One neighbour told the Mirror Online: "There are a lot of elderly people down here.

"It's a scary time. I think it's up to celebrities to set a good example, not run off to their country homes."

However, not all of Gordon's neighbours disagree with his decision to hole up in Cornwall during the pandemic.

He took to social media to thank the "generous" neighbour for gifting the chef some home-grown asparagus.

Gordon said: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see?"

In conclusion, he said: "That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go."

