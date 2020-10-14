Gordon Ramsay ‘accused of breaking quarantine’ after attending son’s Marines graduation

Gordon Ramsay has been “accused of breaking quarantine rules” after attending son Jack’s recent Royal Marine graduation.

The TV chef, 53, is believed to have landed in the UK from America last Thursday (October 8).

Upon arriving at Heathrow Airport in London, Gordon then flew via helicopter to his home in Cornwall.

What has Gordon Ramsay been accused of?

He was later spotted with his family at Jack’s ceremony on Friday (October 9).

Gordon and his children shared a series of photographs from the day, which saw Jack join the Royal Marines.

According to government rules, a person flying into the UK from the US must isolate for 14 days.

To add to Gordon’s alleged rule breaking, the TV star was only in the UK for four days before flying back for work.

A source told the Mail Online: “Gordon did not adhere to Covid-19 rules by isolating upon his return from America.

“He only came home for Jack’s ceremony and is already back in the States for work, which doesn’t feel at all fair.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Gordon’s reps for comment.

Gordon previously admitted he was the “proudest father” as Jack joined the Royal Marines.

The Hell’s Kitchen star shared a heartfelt message to his eldest son, saying: “Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today.

“Congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement.”

Gordon’s lockdown backlash

Gordon was previously slammed for flouting rules during lockdown.

The star came under fire for relocating from London, however, Gordon ignored the backlash.

He was also slammed by his neighbours for riding his bike near his Cornish home.

One neighbour told Mirror Online: “There are a lot of elderly people down here – it’s an elderly population.

“The average age is 65 to 85, with a lot of people living alone.

“It’s a scary time. I think it’s up to celebrities to set a good example, not run off to their country homes.”

