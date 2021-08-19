Good Morning Britain: Kate Garraway divides fans with her dress

Kate Garraway left Good Morning Britain viewers divided today with her choice of dress for the show.

The 54-year-old appeared on GMB this morning (August 19) wearing a bright dress featuring multi-coloured stripes as she presented the show alongside co-host Richard Bacon.

Some viewers joked that Kate‘s daring look reminded them of a deck chair, a duvet cover or a stick of rock.

Kate Garraway’s dress divided the opinion of viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway dress on Good Morning Britain today

One person on Twitter remarked: “Kate Garraway [is] dressed like she is going to meet Willy Wonka at the chocolate factory after finishing #GMB.”

“Can’t make my mind up, has Kate come dressed as a deck chair, stick of rock or a court jester?” joked another.

Kate is dressed like the television test card this morning lol 😂 — Billy (@Billy11973636) August 19, 2021

Another person suggested that Kate had come dressed as the “television test card” while another said that “fashionista” Kate had come to work “dressed as an Oompa Loompa’s duvet cover”.

Kate Garraway looks more like she stole a beach windbreaker today. pic.twitter.com/9ZGWQw0fIA — Dr Susan Denim (@SuzieDenim) August 19, 2021

Another commenter offered: “Kate Garraway looks more like she stole a beach windbreaker today.”

However, not everyone was so quick to judge Kate’s stripy dress.

“Kate, your dress is stunning and, of course, you look beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another gushed: “I am in love with your dress this morning… May I say you look stunning.”

@GMB Kate your dress is stunning and of course you look beautiful xx — Louise ducros (@ducros35) August 19, 2021

It’s not the first time Kate’s looks on the show has provoked comments from viewers.

Earlier this month she stunned viewers with a glamorous new look, wearing a long pink gown and her hair in loose beachy waves.

Kate is taking a short break from GMB

Kate is currently preparing for a holiday with her two children Billy and Darcey.

However, Kate had to make sure her husband Derek Draper has the right care while she’s away as he recovers from COVID-19.

Staying up late making plans made the presenter almost miss her presenting slot on the show this morning.

She told co-host Richard: “Derek’s family are descending to take care of Derek for a few days while I take the kids away.

Kate overslept today (Credit: ITV)

“I was up late thinking if I’ve remembered everything. That’s my excuse.”

The presenter recently revealed a hope she has for Derek after her ITV documentary about his health battle, Finding Derek, became nominated at the NTAs.

Kate said: “I was just looking and the ceremony – is it the 9th September?

“I was just thinking, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Derek was well enough to come. Wouldn’t it be wonderful.”

