Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has shown off his rarely-seen sweeter side on Instagram in a tribute to his youngest son.

Bertie Morgan turned 20 today (December 11), and GMB star Piers took to social media to share his feelings about the milestone.

What did Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan write?

In a heartwarming throwback on Instagram, Piers demonstrated how proud he is of how his son has grown into a young man.

He wrote: “Happy 20th Birthday to my youngest son @bertie_morgan.

Piers Morgan wished his youngest son a happy 20th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The pic on the left is his first day at school, the pic on the right is his first recorded day being taller than his father.”

Fans were quick to share their congratulations, with one writing: “He’s 20?! Happy birthday!”

While a second added: “Very handsome!”

How did Piers Morgan’s wife celebrate her birthday?

Celia Walden stunned her followers on social media this week as she celebrated her 45th birthday.

The author took to Instagram to post a snap of herself as she went for a facial.

However, the photo left many fans baffled as she had a bubble-type covering over her face.

Piers’ wife Celia recently celebrated her birthday (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

As a result, many rushed to comment.

“OMG, I thought this was someone being intubated with COVID, not a birthday pamper!” said one baffled follower.

“OMG I thought it was some new COVID treatment,” wrote a second follower.

“I thought it was somebody laid out,” exclaimed another.

Piers Morgan’s family have been celebrating milestones (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about his wife on her birthday?

Piers couldn’t help himself when he saw some of the remarks on the photo.

He took to the comment section himself to poke fun at the confusion.

He teased: “If you’re dead in there, let me know and I’ll try to refund your presents.”

The GMB host then went one step further.

On his own Instagram, he told fans he was watching the footy despite it being her birthday.

