Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan has waded into Kate Garraway’s COVID vaccination passport row, despite not being on the show this week.

Piers took to Twitter to show his support for his co-host after today’s GMB (February 16).

On the show, Kate clashed with guest Dominique Samuels, who opposed the idea of vaccine passports.

Kate argued that they could be vital in the fight against COVID – and it appears Piers agrees.

What did Piers Morgan say about today’s Good Morning Britain?

Posting on Twitter, Piers was as vocal as ever.

Vaccine passports could be a viable way to help reopen society, the show argued.

They would work preventing people who had refused the vaccine from entering certain places such as pubs.

And political commentator Dominique didn’t agree with the idea of them.

Piers, naturally, took his co-host’s side.

“I think Dominique should surrender her normal passport,” Piers tweeted.

“It’s ‘ridiculous’ that she should be mandated to use one before she flies and a terrible attack on her freedom. I think Dominique should surrender her normal passport.

“It’s ‘ridiculous’ that she should be mandated to use one before she flies and a terrible attack on her freedom.

“Hand it back, Dominique and enjoy your freedom never to travel again,” he added.

I think Dominique should surrender her normal passport. It’s ‘ridiculous’ that she should be mandated to use one before she flies & a terrible attack on her freedom. Hand it back, Dominique and enjoy your freedom never to travel again. https://t.co/ZD2nLtucpQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 16, 2021

What did Dominique say on the show?

The debate took place after Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab said proposals to introduce documents to let immunised Brits lead a normal life are “under consideration”.

During this morning’s appearance, Dominique branded the idea “ridiculous”.

She said: “It’s a ridiculous idea for a few reasons, and I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation.”

What did Kate say about the vaccine passport?

The GMB host has had a horrendous year, with her husband Derek Draper in hospital after contacting coronavirus in March 2020.

Kate told Dominique: “We are all doing things we don’t want to do. We don’t want to stay at home, we don’t want to be in lockdown, there are people who don’t want to wear masks, a lot of people who don’t want to do all sorts of things.

“The argument would be, if you choose not to have the vaccine, that is your choice, but it has consequences.”

Viewers were quick to take Kate’s side, with many calling Dominique “arrogant”.

