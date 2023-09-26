Alison Hammond, Gok Wan and Sugababes’ Heidi Range celebrate The North’s fashion status at Foxy Celebrity Swap Shop

Have you ever wanted to get your hands on clothes worn by the likes of Alison Hammond and the Sugababes?

Well then, now you can, thanks to the UK’s first ever Northern celebrity swap shop!

Gok Wan is helping launch a celebrity swap shop (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alison Hammond and more stars help launch first Northern celebrity swap shop

Brits can get their hands on iconic celebrity clothes donated from the likes of Alison Hammond, Sugababes’ Heidi Range and Love Island’s Adam Collard this weekend at the UK’s first Northern celebrity swap shop.

The event, which kicks off in Hull, comes following research of 2,000 adults by Foxy Bingo that reveals that Northern cities like Manchester (30%) and Liverpool (18%) are closely following the heels of London (59%) when it comes to leading in the style stakes.

Northern fashionistas are gaining well-deserved recognition for pushing the fashion envelope, being hailed for their bold (35%), fearless (28%), daring (28%), and brave (26%) style choices whilst Southerners are conservative (23%), unsurprising (13%), and, well, a tad boring (12%) in contrast.

Celebrity swap shop launched in Hull

Puffer Jackets top the list of fashion items associated with the North (24%), followed by parkas jacket (20%), leggings (20%) all-in-one tracksuits (20%) and Ugg boots (20%), all of which offer comfort and versatility.

TV style icon Gok Wan, will open the doors to the Foxy Laundrette on September 29 in Hull, where visitors can upcycle or donate old clothes for new looks, including the opportunity to get their hands on inspired looks and pre-loved clothes from some of the North’s fave celebrities including Gok himself, Alison Hammond, Sugababes Heidi Range, and Love Island’s Mollie Marsh and Adam Collard.

Gok Wan has spoken about the swap shop (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Gok Wan talks celebrity swap shop

TV Fashion Consultant and Presenter, Gok Wan, then said: “I’m delighted that people are finally starting to recognise the real fashion capital of the UK.

“The North has delivered some of the most iconic looks of all time, and with the Foxy Laundrette, we’re bringing them to the wonderful people of Hull. This research said that over a third of you are waiting for your glow up moment… so what are you waiting for? Enter in your tired, old clothes and leave feeling fabulously Foxy-fied!”.

As well as looking good, visitors to The Foxy Launderette can do good as all items of clothing donated will support a local charity.

The Foxy Laundrette will be open on 29 and 30 September -Free tickets are available HERE on Eventbrite.

