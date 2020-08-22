Gogglebox star Julie Malone has impressed her fans by showing off her weight loss in a social media video with son Tom Jr.

The Channel 4 favourite has shed several pounds over lockdown and shocked onlookers earlier this month with a snap on Twitter.

The much-loved telly star looked slimmer in the pic – and fans were quick to congratulate her on looking so healthy.

And that wave of good feeling has continued, with more observers being taken by surprise on Tom Jr’s social media.

Gogglebox favourite Julie Malone stunned in a new video on social media (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens in the video of Gogglebox star Julie Malone?

Tom Jr recently shared a video on TikTok and Instagram of them dancing together.

The video showed the close family members smiling as they larked about. And Julie matched her professional dancer son move for move in the short clip.

Looking good Julie. You’ve lost weight during lockdown.

Tom Jr took centre stage first, performing a dance routine called the Woah.

Then Julie slid into view, pushing Tom Jr out of the way, before showing off her own dancing skills.

Before too long, Tom Jr returned to being in front of the camera and the pair then boogied together.

Tom Jr captioned the video: “Should never have taught my mum how to Woah.”

Gogglebox’s Julie Malone blows away her fans

Fans couldn’t get enough of the synchronised antics – and were blown away by seeing Julie.

Dressed in denim shorts and a loose white top, her figure knocked some of those watching for six.

One person commented: “How fantastic does your mum look Tommy! Can’t wait for more Gogglebox.”

Another wrote: “Julie is looking so well. Well done to you!”

And a third person gushed: “Love this! Julie you’ve done so well with your weight loss.”

Good morning from a very dull Manchester (meaning the weather ).Anyone got a secluded sunny island they could lend me for a week or two ? X Julie pic.twitter.com/tqgzTz7w6k — Gogglebox Malones (@TheMalonesGB) August 5, 2020

Julie revealed on Twitter at the start of the month that thinking about her grandchildren motivated her to lose weight.

She indicated she was taking reports about weight, and potentially worse coronavirus symptoms because of it, seriously.

A fan tweeted at her: “Looking good Julie. You’ve lost weight during lockdown. Well done, I’ve gone the other way!”

Julie suggested with her response she had also initially gained weight at the start of lockdown.

But she decided to make moves to counter it.

Julie replied: “I was going that way at first until I read the bigger you are the worse the Covid if you get it!

“Just got a new grandson and want to see them all grow up.”

