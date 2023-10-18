Gogglebox’s the Malone family announce heartbreaking family loss: ‘No words to describe the pain we are feeling’

The Malone family, best known for appearing on Gogglebox, has shared the sad news that their dog has died.

On X (formerly Twitter), they shared a video of Rottweiler Dave and wrote: “There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling or how much we loved you Dave, RIP.

“You helped everyone see the true lovable nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12 and a half years.”

Dave provided plenty of entertainment for viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

An outpouring of social media support

Fans were quick to pay tribute to Dave, who often appeared alongside the rest of the family on the show. One said: “So sorry. Many dogs deserve to live longer than many people. We never have them long enough. Totally understand your heartbreak.”

Another replied: “Sorry for your loss, such a handsome & funny Rottie. Gogglebox won’t be the same, best wishes.”

One fan commented: “Oh no. I am so so sorry. I loved Dave. I send lots of love to you all. He was so loved by you all and he knew that. A blessed doggie. RIP Dave.”

Julie Malone also posted about Dave’s passing on Instagram.

“Awww rest in peace Dave [broken heart emojis] sending you all lots of love,” Gogglebox star Izzi Warner commented.

“So sorry to hear that Julie. What a legend he was. Big hugs,” Daniel Lustig-Webb said. “Sending you all so much love he was such a beauty and a true entertainer,” Georgia Bell added.

The official Gogglebox account also paid tribute. “RIP Dave the #Gogglebox legend. He will be truly missed on the @TheMalonesGB sofa and on all our screens,” they said.

In one viral clip, Dave made dad Tom fall off the sofa (Credit: Channel 4)

Another follower called for the next episode of Gogglebox to feature a tribute to Dave, who found himself becoming the star of the hit Channel 4 show on a number of occasions.

Famously, he once knocked dad Tom off his chair, in a clip that’s since gone viral on TikTok.

The Gogglebox icons also lost two dogs in 2021 and 2022

Last March, the family’s other Rottweiler, Lucy, died and mum Julie explained on Instagram that Dave was “confused” with Lucy no longer being around. And in 2021, Dave and Lucy’s sister, Izzey, died. The family currently have dog Tilly.

The sad news comes a matter of weeks after former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin announced the death of her sister. Sandra, who appeared on the show between 2013 and 2017, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “My sister Jennifer Richards has passed away… I LOVE YOU JEN.”

A number of Gogglebox stars themselves have sadly died in recent years, including couple Leon and June Bernicoff, Andy Michael, Mary Cook, and Pete McGarry.

